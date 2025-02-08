Poole accumulated 45 points (16-32 FG, 4-17 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 134-124 loss to the Cavaliers.
Poole shined in Friday's contest, leading the way offensively by posting a game-best scoring total while leading the Wizards in threes made and assists in an offensive showcase. Poole set a new season high in scoring, his second outing of the year with 40 or more points.
More News
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Poor shooting display Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Struggles in Monday's win•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Questionable for Monday•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Drains four threes in Minnesota•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Strong from deep as top scorer•