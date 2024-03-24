Poole tallied 18 points (6-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds and three steals over 38 minutes in Saturday's 112-109 win over Toronto.

Poole ended up taking the court Saturday despite dealing with a hip injury that had him listed as questionable entering the contest, going on to lead all players in the game with a season-high assist total while adding a team-high trio of steals and ending two points shy of the 20-point mark in a winning effort. Poole has dished out 10 or more assists in two games this season, both of which have ended in a double-double performance.