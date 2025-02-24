Poole finished Sunday's 110-90 loss to the Magic with 16 points (6-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 28 minutes.

Poole has been unable to reach the 20-point mark in three of his last four games, though he has a 42-point effort sandwiched in that span. The lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis and the shooting woes have hurt Poole in recent weeks. Even though he remains a solid fantasy contributor due to his usage rate and his role in the Wizards' offensive scheme, he won't have a lot of value if he continues to shoot the rock as he's done of late. Over his last five games, Poole is shooting just 39.6 percent from the floor and 24 percent from deep while averaging 21.2 points per contest.