Poole totaled 25 points (7-19 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 victory over the Hornets.

Poole came through in the clutch for the Wizards after hitting the game-winning three in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. Poole isn't known for being an efficient scorer, and he earns most of his fantasy upside as a volume scorer, but there's no question he's been both efficient and productive of late. This was his fifth straight outing with at least 20 points, and the fourth straight in which he reached the 25-point mark. Furthermore, he's shooting 42.3 percent from the floor and 42.6 from three-point range in that five-game span.