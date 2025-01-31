Poole ended with 19 points (5-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Thursday's 134-96 loss to the Lakers.

Poole did all he could to help boost Washington in Thursday's contest, leading all Wizards players in scoring and threes made while pacing all starters in rebounds in a balanced outing. Poole has been hot from three over the last 10 outings, connecting on three or more shots from deep in nine of those contests.