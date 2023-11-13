Poole had 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 32 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 102-94 loss to Brooklyn.

Poole failed to reach the 15-point mark for the third game in a row Sunday and continues to struggle in a lead role. He has reached the 20-point mark twice in nine outings, averaging 16.4 points per game and shooting a mere 41.7 percent from the field.