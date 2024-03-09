Poole ended Friday's 112-100 victory over the Hornets with 15 points (6-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals across 34 minutes.

Poole might have ended with a decent stat line due to his contributions in peripheral categories and his seven assists, but his struggles on offense continue even after his move to a bench role. Poole's biggest issue has been the lack of efficiency, as he's shown the ability to get the ball in the basket one way or another. He's played Washington's last nine games off the bench, a span where he's averaging 22.8 points per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field. Even though that figure is not eye-popping, it's certainly an upgrade compared to the 40 percent of shooting efficiency he delivered in a starting role.