Poole accumulated eight points (2-11 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and four assists over 29 minutes during Friday's 120-99 loss to New York.

Poole's shooting woes continued Friday to the dismay of his fantasy managers. Over the last six games, Poole is shooting just 34.1 percent from the field. His counting stats haven't been much better, as he's averaging 12.5 points, 3.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in that same stretch.