Poole tallied six points (2-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 124-114 win over the Hornets.

Poole was a late addition to Monday's injury report due to an illness. He was given the green light to suit up, but it may have impacted his play as failed to reach double-digit points for the fifth time this season. Poole will look to progress in his recovery and bounce back against the Nets on Wednesday.