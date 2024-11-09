Poole contributed 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Friday's 128-104 loss to Memphis.
Poole posted a season-low mark in scoring, and while the shooting woes aren't anything new for him, he appeared to be trending in the right direction prior to this contest. Poole has struggled a bit with the consistency in the efficiency department, but he's still shooting 43.5 percent from the field in seven contests this season. That's a respectable mark, particularly when considering his tendencies and the fact that he averages 15.4 shots per game.
More News
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Blocks four shots•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Scores 21 points vs. Miami•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Near double-double vs. Atlanta•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Efficient from three Monday•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Scores 26 in loss to Boston•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Leads Wizards in scoring•