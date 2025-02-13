Poole notched 42 points (15-29 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block over 41 minutes in Wednesday's 134-130 overtime loss to Indiana.

Poole did it all for Washington in Wednesday's high-scoring overtime contest, leading all players in scoring and threes made while swiping a team-high-tying steals total and contributing a handful of rebounds and assists. Poole has been hot as of late, surpassing the 40-point mark in two of his last four outings. He has tallied 40 or more points in three contests this year, adding at least five boards and five dimes for the first time.