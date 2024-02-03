Poole recorded 16 points (6-21 FG, 2-14 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 110-102 loss to the Heat.

Poole returned after missing the previous game with an illness by leading all players in Friday's contest in assists while leading all Wizards starters in scoring in a double-double performance. Pool also had a strong showing defensively, recording a team-high pair of steals along with a block. The guard reached double figures in assists for the first time this season, handing out seven or more dimes in four outings. He has now tallied 15 or more points in three of his last four appearances.