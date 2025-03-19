Poole (elbow) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against Utah.
Poole, who was initially considered doubtful to play, is trending in the right direction. Marcus Smart (illness) is considered questionable to suit up as well. If either player is held out, guys like AJ Johnson and Jaylen Martin could step into larger roles for Washington.
More News
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Unlikely to play against Utah•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Sees limited run•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Muted performance in win•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Limited to 23 minutes Monday•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Pours in 34 in return to lineup•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Will play Saturday•