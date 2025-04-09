Poole will not play Wednesday against the 76ers due to a right elbow contusion.
Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and the Wizards will be taking a cautious approach here. Poole's workloads have been lightened lately, with the guard averaging 20.0 points, 4.0 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 3.4 three-pointers in 23.7 minutes over his last seven outings.
More News
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Scores 19 points Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Good to go against Boston•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Won't play Thursday•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Erupts for 35 points in loss•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Scores 18 in blowout loss•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Bounces back with 25-point effort•