Watch Now:

Poole (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Heat.

Poole was a late scratch ahead of Wednesday's loss to the Clippers due to an illness but will return to action Friday. In January (14 games), Poole averaged 14.8 points, 2.6 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 29.0 minutes per game.

More News