Poole (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Heat.
Poole was a late scratch ahead of Wednesday's loss to the Clippers due to an illness but will return to action Friday. In January (14 games), Poole averaged 14.8 points, 2.6 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 29.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Questionable for Friday•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Late scratch Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Bounces back with 18 points•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Disappears in loss•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Scores 16 points Saturday•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Perfect from line as top scorer•