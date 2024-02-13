Poole produced three points (1-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 112-104 loss to the Mavericks.

Poole has had several subpar performances throughout the season, but this might have been one of his worst ones yet, as he missed 11 of his 12 shots from the field and struggled to contribute in other categories. Poole has failed to reach the five-point plateau in three of his last six games, and that level of inconsistency certainly hurts his fantasy value, especially since Poole was expected to operate as Washington's go-to player on offense before the start of the season.