Poole (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks.
A bruised left hip will force Poole to be sidelined for a second straight game, and his next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Bulls. Expect Malcolm Brogdon to remain in the Wizards' starting lineup Monday due to Poole's injury.
