Poole (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Poole will be held out of Saturday's contest due to a bruised left hip. Malcolm Brogdon, Carlton Carrington and Johnny Davis stand to benefit most from a minutes perspective, while Bilal Coulibaly and Alexandre Sarr could see more usage. Poole's next chance to play will come Monday in a rematch with the Knicks.