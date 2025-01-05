Poole (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
Poole will be sidelined for the second half of a two-game set against the Pelicans after dropping 26 points against New Orleans on Friday. In his absence, Malcolm Brogdon should slide into the starting lineup, while Corey Kispert, Kyshawn George and Justin Champagnie are also candidates for increased playing time.
