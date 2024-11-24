Poole (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
Poole will miss his first game of the season due to left hip flexor soreness. With the 25-year-old sidelined, Carlton Carrington and Corey Kispert are candidates for an increased role.
