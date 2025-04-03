Poole (elbow) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Magic.
Poole will miss his first game for the Wizards since March 5. The talented scorer is dealing with an elbow issue. Washington will likely lean on AJ Johnson, Marcus Smart and Bub Carrington to shoulder the load in the backcourt against Orlando.
More News
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Erupts for 35 points in loss•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Scores 18 in blowout loss•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Bounces back with 25-point effort•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Scores 18 points in loss•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Limited in miserable shooting night•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Available to play•