Schakel delivered 19 points (6-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a block across 36 minutes in Sunday's win over Raptors 905.

Schakel only scored five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt) in the season opener against Toronto, but he bounced back admirably here even if he struggled from the floor once again. Efficiency aside, this was a performance that's more in line with what he did in 2021-22, a season in which he averaged 14.1 points per game while making 44.3 percent of his shots from the field.