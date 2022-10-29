Schakel racked up no counting stats in one minute during Friday's 127-117 loss to the Pacers.
Schakel made his 2022-23 debut Friday, logging just a minute of run in the loss. The second-year wing spent most of last season in the G League with the Capital City Go-Go and will likely do the same this year.
