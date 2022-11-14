Schakel had 11 points (4-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four rebounds and a steal across 30 minutes in Saturday's 119-110 win over the Blue Coats.

Schakel didn't have his best performance and the numbers back that up, as he ended up with more shots than total points, and he didn't contribute too much in other categories, either. However, he continues to be a decent scoring presence for Capital City, and he's now scored in double digits in three games in a row. The downside is the lack of efficiency, as he's gone just 20-for-52 from the field in his first four outings.