Bernard posted 29 points (9-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 110-106 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Bernard scored his most points since dropping 30 in the G League season opener against the Maine Celtics on Nov. 10. He's averaging 19.9 points while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from deep across 20 appearances this season.