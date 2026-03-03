Reese fouled out of Monday's 123-118 loss to the Rockets after recording two points (1-3 FG), four rebounds and three steals in 28 minutes.

Reese was given the starting nod, suiting up for the first time in his career. With both Alex Sarr (hamstring) and Tristan Vukcevic (thigh) sidelined, Washington went deep into its rotation. If both players are to miss additional time, Reese could be worth a look as a short-term defensive streaming option.