Reese (two-way) is listed out for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Washington had already ruled out eight other players out for Sunday's contest -- including center Alex Sarr (toe) -- but Reese will remain inactive for a fourth consecutive game while the Wizards intend to get by with just nine available players. After Sunday, Reese will be eligible to play in eight of the Wizards' remaining 11 games while he's signed to a two-way deal.