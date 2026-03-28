Reese (two-way) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors.

After Reese delivered an impressive line (26 points, 17 rebounds, one block and one steal in 30 minutes) during a spot start in a 133-110 win over the Jazz on Wednesday, the Wizards will opt to keep the rookie big man inactive Friday with Alex Sarr (toe) and Tristan Vukcevic (back) returning from two- and one-game absences, respectively. Due to the timing of his signing a two-way deal with the Wizards, Reese is eligible to suit up in just 13 games at the NBA level. Since he's already been active for six games, Reese will be able to play in seven of the Wizards' remaining nine contests after Friday.