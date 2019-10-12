Wizards' Justin Anderson: Co-leads bench in scoring
Anderson generated 15 points (5-12 FG, 5-11 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and three steals across 19 minutes during the Wizards' 115-99 preseason win over the Knicks on Friday.
Anderson co-led the second unit in scoring alongside Jordan McRae, posting his second double-digit scoring effort in the first three preseason games. The versatile wing has a deep shooting guard and small forward depth chart to contend with in Washington, but he's making a solid case for a role in the rotation.
