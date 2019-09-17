Anderson signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Wizards on Tuesday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Anderson has seen limited action in his first four years in the league, playing an average of 54 games per season. His most playing time came during the 2016-17 campaign as a member of the Mavericks and 76ers, where he averaged 7.1 points and 3.3 rebounds in 16.4 minutes. Most recently, he saw 9.6 minutes per game for the Hawks, averaging 3.7 points and 1.8 rebounds. Considering how thin Washington's roster is, there's a solid chance Anderson could make the final cut.