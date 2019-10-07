Wizards' Justin Anderson: Starting Monday
Anderson will be in the starting five Monday against the Knicks.
Anderson will get the nod at small forward with both C.J. Miles and Troy Brown on the shelf for Washington. The former Virginia standout has bounced around since entering the league, but he may have a chance to find a more permanent home on a Wizards team in desperate need of quality depth all over the roster.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.