Champagnie racked up 17 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 win over the Magic.

Champagnie continues to be impactful on both ends of the court, drilling a season-high four threes and swatting two shots for the second straight game. The 24-year-old forward missed just one shot in the contest and continues to see steady run with Kyshawn George (hip) sidelined, playing 20-plus minutes in five of the past six games and scoring in double figures in five of those outings. He's averaging 12.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.7 threes and 1.3 blocks across 25 minutes per game during that stretch.