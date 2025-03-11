Champagnie recorded six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 24 minutes in Monday's 119-104 loss to the Raptors.

Champagnie shot inefficiently but stuffed the stat sheet with active hands and crashed the glass. In his last 12 games, the 23-year-old has averaged 6.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game. The 2021 undrafted free agent had his two-way contract converted to a four-year deal March 2.