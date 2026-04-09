Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Bulls.
Champagnie will clear his questionable tag ahead of this contest. The Wizards will be shorthanded Thursday with Bilal Coulibaly (heel) being one of several players out, meaning Champagnie could see a sizable workload.
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