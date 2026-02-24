Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
Champagnie will shake off a questionable tag to appear in this contest. He's had a minor role recently, averaging 17.4 minutes across his last two appearances.
