Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Back to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie is coming off the bench in Monday's game against Washington.
Khris Middleton will return to the starting lineup, pushing Champagnie to the second unit. Champagnie has averaged 3.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 9.8 minutes per contest over nine games this season.
