Champagnie is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

The Wizards are tweaking their first unit once again, and Champagnie will make his sixth start across Washington's last eight games. When deployed in a starting role this season (20 starts), he's averaging 11.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

