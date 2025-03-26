Champagnie is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
The Wizards are tweaking their first unit once again, and Champagnie will make his sixth start across Washington's last eight games. When deployed in a starting role this season (20 starts), he's averaging 11.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.
More News
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Back to bench Monday•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Will start vs. Orlando•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Coming off bench against Portland•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Nabs double-double Saturday•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Nearly double-doubles•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Rough night despite start•