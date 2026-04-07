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Champagnie (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

Champagnie will return to action after sitting out Sunday's loss in Brooklyn, which was the second night of a back-to-back set. Over his past five appearances (one start), the veteran has averaged 12.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 stocks in 23.6 minutes per game.

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