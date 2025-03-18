Champagnie is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Portland.

The Wizards will give AJ Johnson a chance in the first unit, likely translating to lesser streaming appeal for Champagnie in fantasy leagues. Through his last eight appearances off the bench, Champagnie has averaged 6.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in 15.9 minutes.