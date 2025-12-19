Champagnie is not in the Wizards' starting lineup against the Spurs on Thursday.

Champagnie will revert to a bench role Thursday after Alex Sarr was cleared to return from a six-game absence due to a right adductor strain. Champagnie started in four of the Wizards' last five games, and over that span he averaged 10.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 threes, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over 24.4 minutes per game.