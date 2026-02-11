Champagnie isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Cleveland.

Champagnie's streak of three consecutive starts will come to a close as the Wizards trot out a lineup of Bub Carrington, Tre Johnson, Kyshawn George, Bilal Coulibaly and Jamir Watkins. With Alex Sarr (hamstring) and Tristan Vukcevic (illness) sidelined, Champagnie will likely be tasked with plenty of playing time despite the reserve role.