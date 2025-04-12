Champagnie produced 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 119-89 loss to Chicago.
Champagnie's team-high 22 points and 14 rebounds during Friday's blowout loss helped him record his fourth consecutive double-double. Across Champagnie's 30 starts this season, he is averaging 11.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 assists in 29.7 minutes while shooting 53.0 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from three.
