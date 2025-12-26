Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Dealing with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors.
Champagnie was a very late addition to the injury report. The forward is averaging 22.2 minutes over his last six contests, and if he's unable to play Friday, the Wizards could turn to rookie Will Riley.
