Champagnie totaled 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals in 32 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 119-115 loss to Charlotte.

The double-double was the third of the season for Champagnie, with the last one coming Dec. 28 against the Grizzlies. The fifth-year forward has been a big part of the Wizards' rotation in January, and he's played more than 20 minutes in nine of the last 10 games (two starts) while averaging 10.5 points, 6.4 boards, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 threes in 24.6 minutes a contest.