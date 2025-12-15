Champagnie recorded 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 14 rebounds, one block and two steals across 33 minutes during Sunday's 108-89 victory over the Pacers.

The double-double was his first of the season, as Champagnie made his third straight start in an Wizards' injury-ravaged frontcourt that was missing four rotation regulars Sunday. The 33 minutes were also a season high for Champagnie, and he's in line for a significant workload as long as Khris Middleton (knee), Bilal Coulibaly (oblique), Alex Sarr (thigh) and Corey Kispert (thumb) remain sidelined. Champagnie has scored in double digits in four of the last six games (four starts), averaging 10.7 points, 8.0 boards, 1.3 assists, 1.2 blocks, 1.2 steals and 1.0 threes in 23.5 minutes over that stretch.