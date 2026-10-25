Champagnie had 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 124-120 win over the Bulls.

The double-double was the first of the season for Champagnie, and the 13th of his career -- all of which have come since the start of the 2024-25 campaign. The 25-year-old forward is getting a little extra court time while first overall pick AJ Dybantsa (ankle) gets healthy, but even when the Wizards' frontcourt is at full strength, Champagnie should be a key part of the second unit.