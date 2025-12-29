Champagnie logged 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one steal and one block over 25 minutes during Washington's 116-112 win over Memphis on Sunday.

Champagnie led the Wizards with 12 rebounds Sunday and reached double-digit points for the second time in three games, en route to his second double-double of the regular season. Since Dec. 1, Champagnie has averaged 8.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 threes, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals over 22.6 minutes per game.