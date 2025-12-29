Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Double-double off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie logged 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one steal and one block over 25 minutes during Washington's 116-112 win over Memphis on Sunday.
Champagnie led the Wizards with 12 rebounds Sunday and reached double-digit points for the second time in three games, en route to his second double-double of the regular season. Since Dec. 1, Champagnie has averaged 8.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 threes, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals over 22.6 minutes per game.
More News
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Good to go Friday•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Dealing with illness•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Moving into first unit•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Coming off bench Thursday•
-
Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Double-double in Sunday's win•