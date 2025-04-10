Champagnie closed Wednesday's 122-103 loss to Philadelphia with 14 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 38 minutes.

Champagnie logged a double-double Wednesday, pulling down a team-high 12 boards in the process. With Khris Middleton (ankle) appearing unlikely to play again in 2024-25, Champagnie looks to be locked into a starting role for Washington's final two outings. Champagnie has averaged 12.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 29.5 minutes through his last nine games in the first unit.