Champagnie totaled 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 13 rebounds, one assist and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 124-90 loss to the Celtics.

Champagnie was one of the few bright spots for Washington, recording his fifth double-double of the season in the process. He continues to trend in the right direction from a fantasy perspective, posting ninth-round value in nine-category formats over his last eight games with 9.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 three-pointers.