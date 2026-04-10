Wizards' Justin Champagnie: Downgraded to out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Champagnie (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Heat.
Champagnie was initially listed as questionable but won't end up seeing the floor. In his absence, more minutes should be available for Leaky Black, Anthony Gill, Jamir Watkins and others.
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